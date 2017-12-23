Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,904,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,478,000 after buying an additional 907,701 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,816,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,317,000 after buying an additional 382,482 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ GIII) opened at $37.07 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $602,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,714,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

