James N. Peterson Sells 1,349 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO James N. Peterson sold 1,349 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $51,329.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ball Co. (BLL) traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. 2,676,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,172.59, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ball by 106.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 100.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 111.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,936,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,436 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 79.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ball by 100.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ball from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.81 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/james-n-peterson-sells-1349-shares-of-ball-co-bll-stock.html.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.