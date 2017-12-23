Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 320 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.97) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 266.14 ($3.58).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) opened at GBX 238 ($3.20) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.60 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of $5,170.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,380.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “J Sainsbury (SBRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/j-sainsbury-sbry-earns-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank.html.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.