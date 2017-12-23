J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (DPW)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €40.00 ($47.62) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS set a €38.50 ($45.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.27 ($49.13).

Deutsche Post (DPW) opened at €40.50 ($48.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($36.33) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($49.19). The firm has a market cap of $49,120.00 and a PE ratio of 19.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

