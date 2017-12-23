iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.17. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

