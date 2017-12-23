iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector(ETF) (JXI) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.85

iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector(ETF) (NYSEARCA:JXI) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8498 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

iShares S&P Global Utilities Secto (NYSEARCA JXI) traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $49.38. 21,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,497. iShares S&P Global Utilities Secto has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 and a PE ratio of 10.31.

iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector(ETF) Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

