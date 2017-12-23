iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2241 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA IWP) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 297,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,198. iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

WARNING: “iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (IWP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/ishares-russell-midcap-growth-etf-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-22-iwp.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.