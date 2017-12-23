iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.6204 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (JPXN) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.62 (JPXN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/ishares-jpx-nikkei-400-etf-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-62-jpxn.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.