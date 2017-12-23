iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials Term ETF (IBCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials Term ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials Term ETF (NYSEARCA IBCD) traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 3,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518. iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials Term ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

