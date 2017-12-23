iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IBDQ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

