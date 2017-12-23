iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (SMLF)

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1547 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF) traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

