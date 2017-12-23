iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8308 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS ICF) traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,280 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,950.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

