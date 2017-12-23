iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:CLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA CLY) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,701. iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (CLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/ishares-10-year-credit-bond-fund-etf-cly-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-22.html.

About iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of The BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year United States Corporate & Yankees Index (the Underlying Index), which includes debt securities issued publicly by United States corporations and United States dollar-denominated, publicly issued debt of non- United States corporations, non- United States government debt and supranational debt.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.