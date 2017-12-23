iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (CLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:CLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (NYSEARCA CLY) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,701. iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $63.67.
About iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF
iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of The BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year United States Corporate & Yankees Index (the Underlying Index), which includes debt securities issued publicly by United States corporations and United States dollar-denominated, publicly issued debt of non- United States corporations, non- United States government debt and supranational debt.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.