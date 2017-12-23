Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at $92.13 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $232,207.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $115,664.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $472,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,293.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

