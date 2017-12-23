Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intuitive Surgical earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.753725314881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $353.33 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.32.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG ) traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.16. 807,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,888. The stock has a market cap of $40,486.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $208.24 and a 52 week high of $405.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.78. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $806.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.18, for a total value of $5,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.00, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,944 shares of company stock worth $21,432,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

