Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Insmed worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 191.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) opened at $31.33 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2,237.22, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.21 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases segment. Its lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

