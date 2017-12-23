Insider Selling: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) SVP Sells $11,620.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) SVP Tammy M. Trent sold 250 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $11,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $549,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.06. 672,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $6,246.83, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LEG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,549,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after buying an additional 1,120,320 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after buying an additional 624,208 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.
