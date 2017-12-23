Insider Selling: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) SVP Sells $11,620.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) SVP Tammy M. Trent sold 250 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $11,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $549,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.06. 672,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $6,246.83, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,549,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after buying an additional 1,120,320 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,212,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after buying an additional 624,208 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/insider-selling-leggett-platt-inc-leg-svp-sells-11620-00-in-stock.html.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.