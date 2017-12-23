Independent Bank (INDB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Independent Bank ( INDB ) traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,827. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,995.12, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $87.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Independent Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $85,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ribeiro sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $439,814 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independent Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

