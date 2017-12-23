IDACORP (IDA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDACORP earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the coal producer an impact score of 46.3657472940581 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.66. 118,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $4,580.00, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power). The Company’s segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment’s primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. Idaho Power is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity.

