IBEX Technologies Inc (IBT) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) Director Paul Baehr purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

IBEX Technologies Inc (IBT) traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,491. The firm has a market cap of $5.19, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.23. IBEX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.26.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company produces a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

