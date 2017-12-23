Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Given Hold Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $16.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 4,921,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,102. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $16,041.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 43,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $603,655.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $199,844.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 99,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

