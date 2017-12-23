HP Inc (HPQ) Director Sells $767,249.00 in Stock

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) Director Shumeet Banerji sold 35,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $767,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,961.09, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. HP Inc has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. HP had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that HP Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Houston Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Houston Capital Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

