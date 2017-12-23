Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Posts Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.90 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) opened at $2.80 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.30. The company has a market cap of $441.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOV. MKM Partners lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 89,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

