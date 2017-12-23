Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,395,708 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 45,040,938 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,959,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at $20.14 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $14,910.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,107.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 892,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 156,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,404,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after purchasing an additional 171,396 shares during the period.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

