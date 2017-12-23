Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) SVP Sells $1,205,056.84 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 81,094 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $1,205,056.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,761.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23,462.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,602,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 4,169,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,326 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,407,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,195,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

