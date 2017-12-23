Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 1,599,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,087. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,132.76, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.89% and a negative return on equity of 385.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 221,362 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

