Healthequity (HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ HQY) traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.80. 584,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,958.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 26,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,143,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $723,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 316,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $16,452,822.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,761,117 shares of company stock worth $91,915,316. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

