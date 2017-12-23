Healthequity (HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.
Shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ HQY) traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.80. 584,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,958.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.31.
In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 26,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,143,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $723,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 316,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $16,452,822.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,761,117 shares of company stock worth $91,915,316. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
About Healthequity
HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.
