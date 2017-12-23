Head to Head Contrast: Performant Financial (PFMT) and Information Services Group (III)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performant Financial and Information Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial $141.36 million 0.59 -$11.45 million ($0.50) -3.28 Information Services Group $216.50 million 0.85 -$6.50 million ($0.21) -20.24

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Financial. Information Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performant Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Performant Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Performant Financial and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Performant Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Financial and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial -26.40% -38.91% -18.88% Information Services Group -2.97% -4.66% -1.21%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Performant Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation (Performant) provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The Company’s services identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients in a range of markets. The Company provides its services on an outsourced basis where the Company handles many or all aspects of its clients’ recovery processes. The Company uses its technology-enabled services platform to provide recovery and analytics services in a range of markets for the identification and recovery of student loans, improper healthcare payments and delinquent state tax and federal treasury receivables. It provides recovery services to the government-supported student loan industry and its clients include the Department of Education and Guaranty Agencies, as well as private financial institutions. The Company provides recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning. It offers service lines, including research, consulting, managed services, network carrier services, robotic process automation (RPA), outsourcing advisory and provider services. It specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management, and technology research and analysis.

