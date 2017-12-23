Head-To-Head Contrast: International Seaways (INSW) versus Crude Carriers (CRU)

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) and Crude Carriers (NYSE:CRU) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and Crude Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $398.32 million 1.43 -$18.22 million ($2.51) -7.78 Crude Carriers N/A N/A N/A ($0.39) N/A

Crude Carriers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Seaways. International Seaways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crude Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Seaways and Crude Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crude Carriers 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Seaways presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.61%.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Crude Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways -23.86% 1.36% 0.95% Crude Carriers -76.66% -11.26% -7.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Seaways beats Crude Carriers on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. and its subsidiaries own and operate a fleet of oceangoing vessels. The Company’s oceangoing vessels engage in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. The Company’s segments are International Crude Tankers and International Product Carriers. Its 55-vessel fleet consists of Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Aframax and Panamax crude tankers, as well as long range 1 (LR1), LR2 and medium range (MR) product carriers. Its International Crude Tankers segment is made up of a ULCC and a fleet of VLCCs, Aframaxes, and Panamaxes. Its International Product Carriers segment consists of a fleet of MRs, LR1s and an LR2 engaged in the transportation of crude and refined petroleum products. Through joint venture partnerships (the JVs), it has ownership interests in approximately four liquefied natural gas carriers and approximately two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Crude Carriers Company Profile

Crude Carriers Corp. (Crude Carriers) is a transportation company. The Company is focused on conducting a shipping business focused on the crude tanker industry. It is focused on acquiring and operating a fleet of crude tankers that will transport mainly crude oil and fuel oil along worldwide shipping routes. In Septemeber 2010, Capital Product Partners LP acquired Crude Carriers.

