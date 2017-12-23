Head-To-Head Comparison: CPFL Energia (CPL) versus Cleco Corporate (CNL)

CPFL Energia (NYSE: CPL) and Cleco Corporate (NYSE:CNL) are both mid-cap electric utilities – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and Cleco Corporate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 3.48% 8.18% 2.09% Cleco Corporate 13.38% 8.95% 2.84%

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cleco Corporate pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CPFL Energia pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cleco Corporate pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cleco Corporate has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cleco Corporate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CPFL Energia and Cleco Corporate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleco Corporate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleco Corporate has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPFL Energia and Cleco Corporate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $5.51 billion 1.03 $258.28 million $0.51 21.82 Cleco Corporate N/A N/A N/A $2.20 25.17

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Cleco Corporate. CPFL Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleco Corporate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleco Corporate beats CPFL Energia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Energy Generation, Commercialization and Services. The Company operates its distribution segment through its eight distributors. Its installed capacity in conventional generation is approximately 2,200 megawatt (MW). The Company, through its subsidiary CPFL Geracao, holds equity interests in eight Hydroelectric Power Plants. It operates in the segment of generation of energy of renewable sources, such as wind, biomass thermal plants, SHPPs and solar, through its subsidiary, CPFL Renovaveis. The Company operates in the segment of commercialization (power competitive supply) through its subsidiary, CPFL Brasil. The Company operates in the segment of value-added services providing electricity-related services.

Cleco Corporate Company Profile

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, formerly Cleco Corporation, is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Cleco Power and Other. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns over 10 generating units with a total nameplate capacity of approximately 3,330 megawatts (MW) and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns one transmission substation in Louisiana and one transmission substation in Mississippi. Cleco Power is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity within Louisiana. It owns natural gas pipelines and interconnections at all of its generating facilities, which allow it to access various natural gas supply markets and maintain an economical fuel supply for its customers. The Company holds investments in its subsidiary, Cleco Power LLC (Cleco Power).

