Head-To-Head Comparison: Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) vs. Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP)

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX) and Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics $1.22 billion 8.23 $315.00 million $2.35 19.76 Tallgrass Energy Partners $605.12 million 5.51 $263.52 million $3.74 12.18

Andeavor Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy Partners. Tallgrass Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Andeavor Logistics and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Tallgrass Energy Partners 0 4 5 0 2.56

Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $55.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Tallgrass Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tallgrass Energy Partners is more favorable than Andeavor Logistics.

Dividends

Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $3.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Andeavor Logistics pays out 167.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Andeavor Logistics has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Andeavor Logistics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Tallgrass Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy Partners has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics 23.50% 22.48% 6.61% Tallgrass Energy Partners 64.13% 27.58% 11.52%

Summary

Andeavor Logistics beats Tallgrass Energy Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly Tesoro Logistics LP, is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region. Its Processing segment consists of the Vermillion processing complex, the Uinta Basin processing complex, the Blacks Fork processing complex and the Emigrant Trail processing complex. Its Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products, a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting Tesoro Corporation’s Kenai refinery to Anchorage, Alaska, and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern United States; marine terminals in California; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities. The Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of FERC regulated interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities. The Processing & Logistics segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities; the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

