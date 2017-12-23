Head-To-Head Analysis: Crawford & Company (CRD.B) vs. NFP (NFP)

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) and NFP (NYSE:NFP) are both multiline insurance & brokers – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NFP does not pay a dividend. Crawford & Company pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Crawford & Company and NFP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 3.27% 25.66% 5.70% NFP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and NFP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.18 billion 0.46 $35.96 million $0.66 14.77 NFP N/A N/A N/A $0.66 N/A

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than NFP. NFP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crawford & Company and NFP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A NFP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Crawford & Company beats NFP on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

NFP Company Profile

National Financial Partners Corp. (NFP) and its benefits, insurance and wealth management businesses provide a range of advisory and brokerage services to the Company’s clients. NFP serves corporate and high net worth individual clients throughout the United States and in Canada, with a focus on the middle market and entrepreneurs. The Company operates in three segments: the Corporate Client Group (the CCG), the Individual Client Group (the ICG) and the Advisor Services Group (the ASG). The CCG is a corporate benefits advisor in the middle market, offering independent solutions. The ICG is in the delivery of independent life insurance, annuities, long term care and wealth transfer solutions for high net worth individuals. The ASG, including NFP Securities, Inc. (NFPSI), is an independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor. In July 2013, National Financial Partners Corp announced the completion of its acquisition by a controlled affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC.

