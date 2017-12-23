HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $676.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds interest in mining claims on State of Alaska land in southwest Alaska, the United States, which are part of the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project (the Pebble Project). The Pebble Project is located in southwest Alaska, approximately 20 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and over 200 miles (approximately 320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.

