HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $676.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.47.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds interest in mining claims on State of Alaska land in southwest Alaska, the United States, which are part of the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project (the Pebble Project). The Pebble Project is located in southwest Alaska, approximately 20 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and over 200 miles (approximately 320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.
