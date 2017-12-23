Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (ROUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA ROUS) traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898. Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

