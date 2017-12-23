Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19,951.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 26,810.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/hartford-financial-services-group-hig-lifted-to-outperform-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.