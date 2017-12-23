Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 58.3% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 103.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at $188.13 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $188.84. The firm has a market cap of $219,690.00, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.16 to $174.95 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/hall-capital-management-co-inc-boosts-stake-in-home-depot-inc-the-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.