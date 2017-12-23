Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.41

Media headlines about Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hain Celestial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8849305620923 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 1,319,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,302.17, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

In related news, Director Richard Dean Hollis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.58 per share, for a total transaction of $121,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,429.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,730 in the last ninety days. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

