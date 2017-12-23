Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 485,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,351. The company has a market capitalization of $10,411.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $137.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.36 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 26,887 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $3,406,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 2,289 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $281,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,676 shares of company stock worth $14,598,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

