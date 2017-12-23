GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 9,843 Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AM. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,938,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,358,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) opened at $29.18 on Friday. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5,365.56, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

