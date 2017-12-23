Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,976 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 427,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,990,000 after purchasing an additional 376,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,188 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE CLDT ) opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,037.67, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 9.03%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 40 hotels with an aggregate of 5,939 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

