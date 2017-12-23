Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.14 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 30,559 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,803,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( NASDAQ URBN ) opened at $34.72 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3,778.96, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $892.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

