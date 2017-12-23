Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,797. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.

WARNING: “Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/goldman-sachs-activebeta-international-equity-etf-gsie-to-issue-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.