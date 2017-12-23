Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,797. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.
