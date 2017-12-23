Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,962,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven Payne sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $120,886.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,187.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $574,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,908 shares of company stock worth $4,747,975 over the last 90 days. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) opened at $40.40 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,866.60, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $151.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

