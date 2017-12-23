German American Bancorp (GABC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. German American Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5270098068003 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

GABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) opened at $36.27 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $821.58, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

