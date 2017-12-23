Gentex (GNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.36 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex (GNTX) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. 1,445,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,286. Gentex has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $5,916.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gentex had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $438.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Gentex news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $933,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gentex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 210,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gentex (GNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/gentex-gntx-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub.html.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.