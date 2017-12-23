General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,972,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422,516 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194,678 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764,129 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $986,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock worth $2,183,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric (GE) opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. General Electric has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,501.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/general-electric-ge-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-life-insurance-co.html.

General Electric Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.