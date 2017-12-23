General Communication, Inc. (GNCMA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.76% of General Communication worth $84,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Communication during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in General Communication during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Communication during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in General Communication by 3.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Communication during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNCMA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of General Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Gregory F. Chapados sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,755,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP G Wilson Hughes sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $153,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 654,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,611,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,859. Corporate insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) opened at $41.22 on Friday. General Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -511.65.

General Communication Company Profile

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

