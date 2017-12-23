GasLog Partners (GLOP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,581. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $958.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 83.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 172,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 78,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 24.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.

