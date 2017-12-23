Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Upgraded at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $41.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,749.39, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.23 per share, with a total value of $181,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

