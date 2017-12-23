FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sprint Corp Cut by Analyst (S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprint in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sprint had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Sprint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 12,810,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,000. Sprint has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,560.00, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 112,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $698,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank bought 4,322,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $26,845,767.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,017,395 shares of company stock valued at $187,921,002 and sold 913,236 shares valued at $5,377,413. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

